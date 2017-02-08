Motorcyclist killed in Cary crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday near northwest suburban Cary.

Paramedics were called about 12:10 a.m. for a report of the motorcycle crash at the intersection of Fox River Road and Woodland Avenue near Cary in unincorporated Lake County, according to a statement from the Cary Fire Protection District.

The crash was found “well off the roadway” in a field, fire officials said.

The 2004 Yamaha motorcycle had been traveling east on Fox River, when the bike left the roadway to the south, entered a ditch and then struck a utility pole, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The driver of the bike, a man from Fox River Grove, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family.

A Flight for Life helicopter was placed on standby prior to paramedics arrival at the scene, but was canceled because the victim did not meet the criteria for being airlifted, fire officials said.

The sheriff’s office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.

“The Cary Fire Protection District would like to remind everyone that safety is everyone’s responsibility,” the Cary Fire Protection District said in the statement. “When participating in summer activities please wear appropriate protective equipment whether riding a bicycle, a motorcycle or a scooter.”