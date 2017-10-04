Motorcyclist killed in crash near McHenry

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a tree Sunday evening near northwest suburban McHenry.

The 55-year-old McHenry man was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson west on Ringwood Road near Meadowhill Lane when the bike left the road to the north and struck a tree at 6:46 p.m., according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was taken to Centegra Hospital in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. His name has not yet been released.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The intersection of Ringwood Road and Meadowhill Lane was closed for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is handling the crash.