Motorcyclist killed in Mount Prospect crash

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday night in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at Algonquin Road and Dempster Street, according to Mount Prospect police.

Jason Alexander was riding a motorcycle west in the curb lane of Algonquin when a Toyota Corolla heading east on Algonquin turned left into the path of the bike, according to police.

The driver of the car was trying to enter the private driveway in the 1900 block of West Algonquin Road, and struck the bike, police said.

Alexander, of Mount Prospect, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old Mount Prospect woman, and her passenger were not injured in the crash.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was speeding before the crash, police said.

Mount Prospect police are investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team at (847) 870-5656.