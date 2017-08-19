Motorcyclist killed in NW Indiana crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening in northwest Indiana.

A 30-year-old man was driving the pickup south on 600 East at the intersection of State Road 8, just east of Kouts, Indiana, when he inadvertently pulled out into the path of the Honda CB 360 motorcycle, according to a statement from the Porter County coroner’s office.

The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the pickup, the coroner’s office said. The bike’s driver, 36-year-old James Jarneke Jr. of Kouts, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:21 p.m.

The coroner’s office determined that Jarneke, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, died from blunt force injuries.