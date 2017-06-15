Movie filming to again close downtown streets this weekend

Filming for a movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — including low-flying helicopters and simulated gunfire — will again close several downtown streets this weekend.

Between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, filming of “Rampage” will require the closure of Wacker Drive between LaSalle and Lake; and Franklin Street from Wacker to Kinzie, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Northbound and southbound drivers should use State Street as a detour and then proceed to either Grand or Randolph.

Between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Wacker Drive will be closed between Franklin and Washington; and Randolph will be closed between Franklin and Canal, according to CDOT.

Between noon and 7 p.m., Walton will also be closed between Clark and Dearborn; and Dearborn will be closed between Walton and Oak.

Both days, there will be brief and intermittent low-elevation helicopters and simulated gunfire, according to CDOT.