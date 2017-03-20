Naperville house struck by lightning, no injuries reported

No one was injured when a house was struck by lightning early Monday in west suburban Naperville.

Firefighters responded shortly after 4:15 a.m. to a call of a single-family home struck by lightning in the 1500 bloc of Ada Lane, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

A “slight haze” was found on the second floor and fire was found on the roof and in the attic area, fire officials said. The blaze was extinguished within 10 minutes, but firefighters remained at the scene for about 90 minutes performing salvage and overhaul operations.

No one was injured in the fire, the statement said. The home was deemed uninhabitable by the Transportation Engineering and Development inspector at the scene.