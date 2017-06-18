‘No Bail! Take him back!’ judge shouts, decrying schoolyard shooting

The 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two young girls attending an end-of-year school picnic had flashed gang signs moments before gunfire erupted from the Jeep he was riding in, a prosecutor said Sunday.

Raekwon Hudson, wearing a torn and tattered green sweatshirt, had no reaction when Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas ordered him to remain in jail.

“No Bail! Take him back!” Chiapas shouted to her courtroom sheriff’s deputies after voicing her disgust.

“Young children in this city can’t participate in a picnic without being in fear of their lives because of gangbangers on the street with guns,” she said.