No injuries reported in Naperville house fire

No one was injured when a two-story home caught fire Monday in west suburban Naperville.

Firefighters received a call at 11:34 a.m. from a resident who reported smoke inside their home in the 1500 block of Chat Court, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Firefighters found moderate smoke conditions on the first floor and deployed a hose line into the home while starting a primary search of the home, according to the fire department. They confirmed that all occupants had already evacuated the home.

Firefighters found and extinguished a fire in the basement of the home within 20 minutes, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department Fire Investigation Team.