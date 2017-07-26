No one found when police enter home in Dolton following standoff

A person sought by police was not found when authorities entered a home Wednesday night in south suburban Dolton following a hours-long standoff.

Authorities entered the home Wednesday night in the 15100 block of Evers Street, Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said.

A male juvenile was believed to have barricaded himself inside the home after a shooting nearby that stemmed from an attempted robbery, Collins said. No one was located when police searched the home.

Collins said police will put out a warrant for the juvenile’s arrest.

Additional information was not immediately available.