North Lawndale woman dies after falling asleep in bed while smoking

A West Side woman died more than a month after she fell asleep in bed while smoking and started a fire in her North Lawndale neighborhood home.

On April 29, Kassie Cannady fell asleep while smoking in bed at her home in the 1200 block of South Keeler Avenue and a fire broke out, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cannady, 67, suffered severe burns and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died at 11:24 a.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday found she died of complications of thermal injuries in a clothing or bed fire, and her death was ruled an accident.