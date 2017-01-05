Northwestern football player suspended after weekend arrest

Xavier Washington (left) makes a tackle in a September 10, 2016, home game at Ryan Field in Evanston. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A Northwestern University football player has been suspended from the team after being arrested over the weekend in Evanston.

Defensive end Xavier Washington was arrested on Sunday at an “off-campus location,” according to a university spokesman.

The school didn’t say why Washington was arrested. Evanston police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The university is investigating the matter, and Washington has been suspended indefinitely from the Northwestern football team,” school officials said.

Washington, of Cedar Hill, Texas, made eight starts while appearing in all 13 games for the Wildcats as a junior last season. He finished with 38 tackles and tied for second on the team with 4.5 sacks.

Washington didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.