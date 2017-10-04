Northwestern rower missing after falling in Lincolnwood canal

A member of Northwestern University’s men’s crew team is missing after falling overboard in a canal Monday morning in north suburban Lincolnwood.

“The Northwestern crew team was practicing early this morning and a member of the team fell overboard,” Alan Cubbage, university spokesman, told reporters at the scene. Members of the team generally do not wear life preservers, he said.

Two other members of the team were taken to a hospital to be checked for problems after being in the frigid water, Lincolnwood Deputy Fire Chief Ray White said.

“We have multiple jurisdictions here working together,” White said. “We’re still looking for the missing person.”