One-block stretch of Wabash to close in Loop Wednesday into Thursday

A one-block stretch of Wabash Avenue will close in the Loop overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Wabash will close between Washington and Madison at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure is for ongoing work on the new elevated Washington-Wabash CTA station, according to CDOT.

Drivers on Wabash can use either State Street or Michigan Avenue as alternate routes.