Parents of woman killed in 2015 crash on Kennedy Expressway sue driver

The parents of a woman who was killed in a 2015 crash on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side are suing the other driver involved in the incident.

Dragan and Milijanka Stanojevic are suing Marissa Quintero, according to the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

According to Illinois State Police, Quintero was driving a Chevrolet Malibu just before 3 a.m. Sept. 20, 2015 in the inbound Interstate 90 lanes near Harlem Avenue when she rear-ended Stanojevic’s Volkswagen Beetle.

Stanojevic, who lived in Chicago, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Quintero was charged with aggravated DUI following the crash, according to police and the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The lawsuit, which alleges that Quintero’s actions were negligent and caused Stanojevic’s death, seeks at least $50,000 in damages.