Person found dead in Gary, foul play suspected

A person was found dead Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers found the male unresponsive in the 1700 block of East 7th Avenue in Gary about 11:35 a.m., according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The male, whose age was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Westerfield said.

His cause of death of has not yet been determined, but foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Alexander Jones of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (319) 755-3855.