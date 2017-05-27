Person in custody in killing of Pennsylvania woman in Schiller Park

A person of interest was in custody Friday night in connection with the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old woman in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

Quetcy Benitez and her 19-year-old son, both of Pennsylvania, were found about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 9500 block of Lawrence, Schiller Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds. Benitez was pronounced dead at the scene, and her son was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and later released, authorities said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Schiller Park police, working with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, investigated several leads and identified a person of interest in the case, police said. That person was located and taken into custody about 7 p.m. Friday night after a brief vehicle chase.

“The shooting/crash could be the result of several different possibilities,” Police Lt. Joe DeSimone wrote in an email Saturday. “We are investigating this incident from every angle possible.”

DeSimone did not reply to requests for additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact investigators at (847) 678-4794.