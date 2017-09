Service on the CTA’s Yellow Line was temporarily suspended Sunday afternoon due to a person on the tracks in north suburban Skokie.

An unauthorized person on the tracks near the Dempster-Skokie station, 5001 Dempster St. in Skokie, halted trains at 2:34 p.m., according to a CTA alert.

As of 2:54 p.m., trains were on the move again with major delays, according to the transit agency.