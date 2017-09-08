Police: 1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 8:30 p.m., they were standing on the sidewalk in the 6000 block South Maplewood when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove by and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

A 25-year-old man shot in his chest and arm was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A 23-year-old man was struck in his left arm and abdomen. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical-but-stable condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death. Area Central detectives were investigating.