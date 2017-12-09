Police: 17-year-old boy shot to death in Rogers Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death early Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

He was at a gas station about 2:40 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Sheridan when another male walked up and opened fire, striking the boy in the head and abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.