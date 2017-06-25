Police: 17-year-old girl ran away, may be in danger in Aurora

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who may have run away early Tuesday and may be in danger in west suburban Aurora.

Stephanie M. Carambot was last seen by family members about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 400 block of Lakelawn Boulevard, according to Aurora police.

She is presumed to have run away, but may be in danger, police said.

Carambot is described as a 115-pound, 5-foot-4 girl with brown eyes, pierced ears and three horizontal scars across her stomach, police said. Her hair is described as being long and “ombre” colored, with brown at the top and blonde toward the bottom. She was wearing clothing described as what she would sleep in.

Carambot left her home without personal items including her cell phone, car, wallet and inhaler for her asthma, police said. She has not been seen at her places of employment.

Anyone with information on Carambot’s whereabouts is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.