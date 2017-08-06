Police are warning Northwest Side residents of two armed robberies this month in the Albany Park neighborhood.
The robber approached the victims from behind, took out a knife and stole their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The most recent robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Melrose Street, police said. The first robbery occurred at 5:20 a.m. June 1 in the 3700 block of West Wilson Avenue.
The robber is described as a 25 to 32-year-old, white or Hispanic man, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall and 130 to 160 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.