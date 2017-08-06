Police: 2 armed robberies reported in Albany Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of two armed robberies this month in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The robber approached the victims from behind, took out a knife and stole their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Melrose Street, police said. The first robbery occurred at 5:20 a.m. June 1 in the 3700 block of West Wilson Avenue.

The robber is described as a 25 to 32-year-old, white or Hispanic man, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall and 130 to 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.