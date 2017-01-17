Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in Eisenhower Expressway crash

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash early Tuesday on the Eisenhower Expressway, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:15 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Western Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatalities.

Two more people were injured in the crash, but additional details were not available, police said.

As of 3 a.m., all outbound lanes were closed to traffic in the area, police said.