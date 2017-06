Police: 2 killed in Washington Park shooting

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a Washington Park neighborhood shooting on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 10:30 p.m., two females, who ages were not immediately known, were shot inside a vehicle in the 5300 block of South Wabash, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the deaths.