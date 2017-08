Police: 23-year-old man fatally shot in Ashburn

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened at 2:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Homan, police said.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.