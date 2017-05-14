Police: 24-year-old woman killed in Elgin crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in northwest suburban Elgin, police said.

About 1:20 a.m., a southbound Honda crossed over the median on State Street just north of Lawrence Avenue, striking a northbound Mercury, according to Elgin police.

A 24-year-old woman from Elgin sitting in the Honda’s passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Honda’s driver, a 19-year-old man from Elgin, was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercury, a 42-year-old woman from Oakland Hills, was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries, police said. A passenger in that vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Elgin police at (847) 289-2531.