Police: 26-year-old man shot dead in South Chicago

A 26-year-old man was shot dead Monday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 6:30 p.m., the man was arguing with someone in the 7900 block of South Ridgeland when they took out a weapon and fired shots, police said.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are speaking with a person of interest.

No offenders are in custody.