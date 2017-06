Police: 29-year-old man killed in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was killed early Sunday in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 1:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello when someone in a gray vehicle opened fire, striking him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.