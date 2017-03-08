Police: 46-year-old man fatally shot in Gage Park

A 46-year-old man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was outside in the 5600 block of South Richmond at 11:34 a.m. when a black Cadillac SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died, police said. The death has not yet been confirmed by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the SUV took off after the shooting.

The shooting broke a streak of nearly 72 hours in the city without a fatal shooting. The last gun-related homicide occurred about noon on Monday in East Garfield Park.