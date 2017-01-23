Police: 7 home burglaries reported in South Shore

Police are warning residents in the South Side of seven home burglaries this month in the South Shore neighborhood.

Suspects forcibly entered apartments and homes and stole personal property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• Jan. 2 in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue;

• Jan. 4 in the 2500 block of East 78th Street;

• Jan. 6 in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue;

• Jan. 9 in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue;

• Jan. 10 in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue;

• Jan. 12 in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue; and

• Jan. 13 in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.