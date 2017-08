Police activity halts Red, Brown, Purple line trains at Fullerton

Police activity halted Brown Line trains at Fullerton during the morning commute on Tuesday. | Sun-Times Staff

Police activity halted trains on the Red, Brown and Purple lines Tuesday morning.

As of 6:45 a.m., Loop-bound Brown and Purple line train, as well as 95th-bound Red Line trains were standing at Fullerton due to the police activity, according to the CTA.

Personnel were working to restore service. Customers were urged to allow extra travel time.

Additional details were not immediately available.