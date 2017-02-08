Police: Burglars hit 2 businesses on same Bridgeport block

Two businesses were burglarized on the same Bridgeport neighborhood block, possibly on the same day last month.

In both incidents, someone used force to enter a business in the 3100 block of South Morgan and remove cash and miscellaneous items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One burglary happened about 10 p.m. on July 30, and another burglary took place between 2:30 p.m. on July 30 and 9:15 p.m. July 31, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.