Police: Burglars take jewelry, cash and tech from NW Side homes

Police are warning residents of a string of burglaries throughout February in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, one or more burglars broke into the homes through rear or side doors and stole electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between noon and 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 5200 block of West Berteau;

at 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 4200 block of North Parkside;

between 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 4000 block of North Mason;

at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 4900 block of West Hutchinson; and

between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Long.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.