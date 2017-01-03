Police: Burglars targeting Lake View homes while victims sleep

Police are warning residents of a recent string of home burglaries in the North Side Lake View neighborhood, four of which happened on the same block, while the victims were sleeping.

In five incidents since July, the burglaries happened while residents were home and sleeping, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In one case, the suspect entered the bed of a sleeping victim and touched her.

The burglaries happened:

About 5:35 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 1000 block of West Newport;

About 4:30 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 1000 block of West Newport;

About 5:23 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 3000 block of North Kenmore;

About 2 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 1000 block of West Newport; and

About 4 a.m. July 23 in the 1000 block of West Newport.

The suspect is described as a 150-pound, 5-foot-10 white man, thought to be between 20 and 29 years old, police said. He has been spotted wearing a black hoodie or black t-shirt, light blue jeans or black pants.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.