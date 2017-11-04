Police: Chicago man caused disturbance at Gizmo’s Fun Factory

A Chicago man is facing charges after he caused a disturbance Saturday afternoon at Gizmo’s Fun Factory in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Carlos D. Kehl, 33, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of assault, according to Orland Park police.

About 2:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance between a patron and security at Gizmo’s Fun Factory at 66 Orland Square Dr., police said.

Kehl was in the lobby of Gizmo’s when he began yelling and swearing in an area crowded with adults and children, police said. A manager asked Kehl not to yell and swear in a lobby full of children and Kehl “aggressively” confronted the manager and began swearing at him.

Gizmo’s hires off-duty police officers as security, and they were called to the scene, police said. The two officers arrived and asked Kehl to leave, to which Kehl responded, “make me leave.”

As security tried to calm him down, Kehl continued to “berate, swear, threaten and spit at the officers,” police said. He eventually walked out of the business and into the parking lot, followed by the security officers who waited on the sidewalk for police to arrive.

Kehl walked back towards the officers and spit on an officer’s face and body-slammed him to the ground, police said. The other officer intervened and Kehl put him in a headlock while the first officer was still on the ground. Kehl swung at him before the officer was able to use his pepper spray.

Officers arrived at the scene then and took Kehl into custody, police said.

Kehl, of Chicago’s Far South Side, remains held at the Cook County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.