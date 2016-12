Police: Man, 22, shot to death in West Humboldt Park

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 22-year-old was shot multiple times about 1:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Chicago Avenue when a black truck drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.