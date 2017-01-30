Police: Man fatally shot in Brighton Park backyard

Police investigate a homicide in the 3500 block of West 38th Place Sunday night. | NVP News

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 31-year-old man was standing in a backyard about 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 38th Place when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody early Monday.