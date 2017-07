Police: Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The victim, in his 20s, was in the 4600 block of West Augusta at 12:20 p.m. when someone walked up and fired shots, police said.

He was shot multiple times in the upper body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.