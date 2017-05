Police: Man fatally shot in Washington Park

A man was fatally shot Monday night in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

At 7:42 p.m., a man in his mid-20s was approached by someone in the 5400 block of South Indiana who opened fire, according to police.

The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

No arrests have been made.