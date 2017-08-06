Police: Man found shot to death in Woodlawn

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

At 10:08 p.m., officers responding to a call of a person shot in the 6200 block of South Ingleside found the adult male shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment building, Chicago Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the shooting.

Area Central detectives were investigating. No one was in custody.