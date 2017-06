Police: Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was killed early Monday in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side, police said.

Officers responding about 2:30 a.m. to a call of a person shot in the 1000 block of North Lawndale found the 33-year-old lying face down on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.