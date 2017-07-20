Police: Man shot dead in Lawndale

A man was shot to death Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 9:05 p.m., the 18-year-old was standing outside in the 2000 block of South Pulaski near the Pink Line station when another male approached him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in his neck and back, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the fatality.

Area Central detectives were investigating.