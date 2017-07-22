Police: Man shot to death in Gresham

A man was shot to death Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 8800 block of South Eggleston, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and side of his body, police said.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.