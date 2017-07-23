Police: Man shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 35-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 2:06 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Chicago when another male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.