Police: Man shot to death in Longwood Manor

A man was shot to death late Tuesday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 21-year-old was sitting on a back porch at 11:38 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Green when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times in the shoulder, leg and hip, according to Chicago Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.