Police: Person dies after jumping onto CTA Blue Line tracks at Western

A person died Tuesday night after jumping onto the CTA Blue Line tracks at the Western station on the Near West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The male died on the third rail about 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of South Western, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Racine and Pulaski, a statement from CTA said. Trains are operating between O’Hare and Racine and between Pulaski and Forest Park only.

Shuttle buses are available.