Police: Property stolen from garages, vehicles on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents about three recent garage burglaries on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone broke in and stole property from the garage and the vehicles parked inside the garage, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

Between 9 p.m. Sept. 11 and 6 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 4900 Block of North Kilbourn Avenue;

Between 8 p.m. Sept. 11 and 7 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 4900 Block of North Kedvale Avenue; and

At 1:27 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 3900 Block of West Argyle Street.

A suspect in the Argyle burglary was described as white Hispanic woman, between 18 and 20 years old, with black hair, standing between 5-feet and 5-foot-4 and weighing 120 to 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries ia asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.