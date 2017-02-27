Police: Robberies reported in Armour Square

Police are warning South Side residents of four robberies reported in February in the Armour Square neighborhood.

During these incidents, the robbers approached the victims and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 2600 block of South Stewart;

• at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 300 block of West 27th Street;

• at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 300 block of West 31st Street; and

• at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 2100 block of South of Tan Court.

The robbers are described as two 18 to 25-year-old black men with brown eyes, police said. One of them had dreadlocks and black hair.

In one incident a Hispanic man was described, police said. The given vehicle description is possibly a red, four-door Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.