Police: Robbers punch, kick victims in North Side robberies

Police are warning North Side residents of three violent robberies this month in the Uptown and Lincoln Square neighborhoods.

A group of males approached the victims on the street, knocked them to the ground and kicked and punched them, according to the community alert from Area North detectives. When the victims were on the ground, the suspects stole their property.

The robberies happened:

at 1:10 a.m. March 7 in the 2700 block of West Lawrence;

at 8:30 p.m. March 7 in the 4500 block of North Magnolia; and

at 5:30 a.m. March 11 in the 4500 block of North Broadway.

The suspects are described as a group of black males between 15 and 25 years old and 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, police said. They have been seen wearing different colored hoodies and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.