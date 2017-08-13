Police warn of Bronzeville robberies

Police are warning Bronzeville residents about two recent robberies in the South Side neighborhood.

In each robbery, two robbers approached the victim from behind, and one of them placed them in a chokehold while the other took property from their pockets, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened about 2 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 4400 block of South Cottage Grove and about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 800 block of East 42nd Place, police said.

The suspects were described as two 30- to 40-year-old black men between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 weighing 160–200 pounds, police said. One suspect was described as having a dark complexion and the other had a light complexion.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.