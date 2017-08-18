Police warn of North Side armed robberies

Police are warning North Side residents about two armed robberies that happened Wednesday in the Lincoln Park and North Center neighborhoods.

Robbers approached the victims on the street, showed a handgun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In one incident, the robber ordered the victim to the ground.

The robbers then drove off in a white Dodge minivan, police said. The vehicle’s license plate was D832TM, D0832TM or D083JM from an unknown state. It might have been a handicap plate and was blue and white in color.

The robberies happened about 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Stockton and about 6:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Oakley, police said.

One robber was described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, 130- to 160-pound black man between 20 and 26 years old, police said. He had a medium-brown complexion and dreadlocks, and was wearing a white Malone T-shirt, a dark-blue security-type jacket and dark pants.

A description of the second robber was not available.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.