Police are warning North Side residents about two armed robberies that happened Wednesday in the Lincoln Park and North Center neighborhoods.
Robbers approached the victims on the street, showed a handgun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In one incident, the robber ordered the victim to the ground.
The robbers then drove off in a white Dodge minivan, police said. The vehicle’s license plate was D832TM, D0832TM or D083JM from an unknown state. It might have been a handicap plate and was blue and white in color.
The robberies happened about 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Stockton and about 6:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Oakley, police said.
One robber was described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, 130- to 160-pound black man between 20 and 26 years old, police said. He had a medium-brown complexion and dreadlocks, and was wearing a white Malone T-shirt, a dark-blue security-type jacket and dark pants.
A description of the second robber was not available.
Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.